Graveside services for Mrs. LaTonya Chicquita Newman, age 55 of Henderson were held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Lakewood Memorial Park, Henderson. Burial followed under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Mrs. Latonya Chicquita Hamilton-Newman (Tonya) was born on May 7, 1965 in Henderson, Texas to the late Myrtle Newman and Odell Pollard. At the age of two months, she was legally adopted by Emerson (M.C.) Hamilton and Evelyn Hamilton. Latonya attended Henderson Independent School District and graduated from Henderson High School class of 1983 and was later employed at Kilgore Independent School District for twenty years until her health began to decline. Latonya was united in Holy Matrimony to her husband Robert Newman and from this union three children were born, Emerson, Belinda and Karen.
Latonya accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and Lord and she attended as a faithful member of Arlem Grove Baptist Church in Henderson, Texas where she served on the Mission Group, Senior Choir and the Kitchen Ministry and was also a prayer warrior for the Daughters of Ruth family prayer ministry.
Mrs. Newman was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Newman; mothers, Myrtle Newman, Evelyn Hamilton; her adopted father Emerson (M.C.) Hamilton; son, Emerson O. Hamilton; and grandson, Jaylen Raheem Newman and blended sister, Gwendolyn Dixon-Jones (Ron) of Los Angeles, CA.
Mrs. Newman was called home on July 30, 2020 at UT Hospital in Tyler, Texas. She leaves to cherish her memories, her father, Odell Pollard (Lovie) of Henderson, Texas; two daughters Belinda Newman and Karen Newman; four sisters, Ella Taylor of New Mexico, Evelyn Johnson (Clyde) of Henderson, Texas, Hazel Kennedy (Buford) of Henderson, Texas, Latrelle Seales (Sammie) of Houston, Texas; three brothers, Rayford Newman, Roderick Pollard, Patrick Pollard of Henderson, Texas; five aunts and seven uncles, two god-sons, LaDarrin Anthony (Poopee) and Kevin Adams (K.A.), a special niece, Laquita Kennedy, two blended sisters Roselle Blackmon (Robert) of Los Angeles, CA and Josephine Bonner of Dallas, Texas, one blended brother, Rev. Dr. Michael T. Bell (Faith) of King George, VA a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Public viewing for Mrs. Newman will be Friday, August 7, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences and online guestbook may be made at www.garmonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.