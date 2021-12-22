Larry Weldon Davis, 76, of Henderson passed away in his home on Friday December 17, 2021.
Larry was born in Jacksonville, TX and was raised in Bullard. He was an Air Force Veteran who proudly served in Japan as an aircraft Crew Chief during the Vietnam War. Larry absolutely loved his family, friends and fast cars. He worked several years in the oilfield where he and Jimmie met life-long friends Chuck and Barbara Heard.
He is preceded in death by his wife Jimmie Lou Davis, parents, Ira and Willie Jo Davis of Bullard, his brother Don Davis of Gallatin, and grandson Jason Osteen of Henderson.
He is survived by his sons Dean Roy and wife Susan of Henderson, Kevin Roy and wife Jane of Henderson, sister Virginia Walston of Bullard, best friends Charles “Chuck” Heard and wife Barbara of Price, 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 6 p.m. at Our Father’s House church in Joinerville, TX, with Brother Billy Fergerson officiating.
