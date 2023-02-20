Graveside services for Mr. Larry Hale, 84, of Henderson, were held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, February 13, 2023, at Lakewood Memorial Park with Pastor Riley Pippen officiating. Interment followed under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Family received friends at the cemetery before the graveside service.
He was born on July 29, 1938, in Tonkawa, Oklahoma, and passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023, in Henderson. After high school, he served as equipment operator in the United States Army. Larry retired from working at a local vending business. He was a member of the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church.
Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Bull; and two sisters, Linda Wallace and Barbara Story.
He is survived by his daughter Tracie Gaut and husband Randy of Overton; Dorothy's husband Dorman Bull of Texarkana, AR; the mother of their daughter Tracie, Shirley Hale of Henderson; two grandchildren, Morgan London and fiance Kyle, and Miles Gaut; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to staff of Henderson Health and Rehab for the great care of Mr. Larry Hale.
