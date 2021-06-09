Mr. Larry Dillard, 66, of Henderson, passed from this life on June 2, 2021. He was born June 25, 1954 in Dallas. He worked as a local truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kevin Wayne Dillard; grandson, Brayden Taylor; brother, Michael Dillard, and cousin, Jerry Smith.
Survivors include his daughter, Kelly Youngblood of Kennedale; grandchildren, Lauren Dillard, Gavin Dillard, Bransen Taylor, Brannen Youngblood; great grandchildren, Daniel Youngblood, Jayton Taylor; mother, Clara Dillard Howeth of Henderson; siblings, James Floyd Dillard Jr. of Point, Texas; Tina Smith McCune of Henderson, Dan Smith and wife Tami of Palm Bay, Florida, Steve Smith of Hooks, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
