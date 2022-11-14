Larry Dean Wallace, of Brachfield, passed away on October 31, 2022.
Larry was born August 27, 1949, to Opaline Jimmerson and Brady Wallace.
He was predeceased by his sisters Shirley Kuykendall and Lori Perez and niece Kristy Perez.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Belva ‘Bea’ Wallace, and two children, Larry James ‘Jimmy’ Wallace and wife Brandy of Arkansas, and Michele Wallace Hooks and husband Jim of Longview, and 8 grandchildren; Dewey, Jasmyne, Carlie and Michael Nelms of Longview and Brady, Madison, and Stone King of Arkansas. Larry is also survived by a brother Billy Wayne Wallace and wife Ollie Mae of Henderson, sister, Ruth Anne Beall, and husband Rayford of Henderson, his best friend, and constant companion Rascal, and many nieces and nephews.
His life celebration will be held Sunday, November 20, at 10 a.m., at the Liberty Pentecostal Church at 1423 County Road 3105 N. (County Line Road) Henderson.
