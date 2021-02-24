Larry Dale Galyean, 81, of Henderson, Texas passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior February 20, 2021 surrounded by his family.
He was born April 6, 1939 in Malakoff, Texas. He graduated at sixteen from Alba High School and attended Lon Morris University on a basketball scholarship. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Sam Houston State University.
His first job after college was at Dayton High School as an agriculture teacher. It was in Dayton that he met his wife Brenda. They moved from Dayton to Orange, Texas where he began work for Occidental Chemical Company. This job took he and his family all over the southeast and ultimately gave him the connection that moved him to Henderson, Texas. He began Galyean Equipment Company in 1980 where he worked until his retirement.
Larry was an active member of First Baptist Church where he spent many years teaching Sunday School to third grade boys. He loved his church and had a special connection to those in his Sunday School class, the Gerald Maynard class.
Anyone who knew him knew of his love of the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, golfer, gardener and horseman. During his early years until recently, he loved to rodeo. He was a past president of the Louisiana Rodeo Association as well as a member of the National Cutting Horse Association. This passion provided many accolades as well as numerous buckles, saddles and trophies his grandchildren enjoyed going through.
He was blessed with many friendships and will be remembered for his humor and loyalty. He loved his family and will be remembered by them for his fun-loving nature, his presence at all of the grandchildren’s activities, but mostly for his unconditional love and wisdom.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Bernice Osburn Galyean and his sister Ollie Babs Thomas.
He is survived by his wife Brenda; daughter Gaye McGinn; son Michael Galyean; daughter Anne Gossett and husband Clay; and son Allen Galyean and wife Jennifer. He is Survived by grandchildren Jack, Abby, Drew and Jeb Galyean, Alexandra Medina and husband Arthur, Jim Gossett and great-grandson Sterling Medina. He is also survived by sister Dianne Haisten of Alba, Texas and brother Wayne Galyean of Sulphur Springs, Texas.
A celebration of the life of Mr. Galyean will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at First Baptist Church with Dr. David Higgs and Jason Taylor officiating. A private family graveside will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
A register book will be available for friends and family to sign and pay their respects on Monday and Tuesday, February 22-23, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Wednesday, February 24, 2021, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, masks or face coverings are strongly recommended, however not required, for the health and safety of all those in attendance for a visitation or service.
Pallbearers will be Jack Galyean, Drew Galyean, Jeb Galyean, Jim Gossett, Arthur Medina, Drew Doerge, and Mike “Stick” Jackson.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Gerald Maynard Sunday School class.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.