LaMerle Ellis Poole passed away at her home in the New London community on January 4, 2022, at the age of 94. LaMerle was born on November 28, 1927, in Hornbeck, La.
Graveside services were held at Rusk County Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Friday, January 7 at 2 p.m. with a visitation held one hour prior to the service with Pete Thompson officiating.
LaMerle was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Olen M. Poole.
She attended school at Gaston and graduated from London High School.
Until retirement in 1985 LaMerle was a secretary at E.E. Perkins Engineering in Henderson. After retirement she and Olen enjoyed traveling and camping with family. She was a faithful member of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church where she held the position of church clerk for 47 years. LaMerle was an accomplished seamstress and quilter and created beautiful crochet. She was a lifelong reader who shared her love of reading with her children and grandchildren by reading to them.
Her main interests were reading and family.
She is survived by her daughter Brenda Feltman of Lufkin, son Jim Poole (Debbie) of Overton, and son Darrell Poole of New London. 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
