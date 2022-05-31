Funeral services for Mr. L.G. Holland, 80, of Henderson, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Providence Baptist Church in Crims Chapel with Rev. Steve Fulton officiating. Interment will follow at Crims Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday, May 28, at the church.
Mr. Holland passed from this life on May 26, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 15, 1942, in Gorman to the late L.G. and Craig Holland, and later graduated from Comanche High School in 1959. L.G. went on to become the warehouse manager for Moorman Manufacturing which brought him to East Texas in 1968. He also worked for ETC in Henderson, Dunaway Manufacturing Company, and All Seasons Windows and Doors in Longview. Mr. Holland was a jack of all trades and when not working, enjoyed gardening and fishing. He was a long-time member of Providence Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, church treasurer, and Sunday School teacher. He also took care of the grounds and was one of the former song leaders at the church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Renae Holland Jakubisn; grandson, Dusty Shane Sprayberry; sisters, Frances Fields, LaRue Hudson, and Lila Pipkins; and brothers, James Holland and Orville Holland.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 60 years, Kay Holland of Henderson; children, Mark Holland and wife Kelly of Henderson, and Gene Holland and wife Tiffeny of Tatum; brother, Richard Holland and wife Mary of Comanche; sister, Ana Cartwright and husband Don of Hopkinsville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Casey Sprayberry, Julia Collins, Marty Holland, Logan Holland, Destinee Holland, and Jennifer Holland; great-grandchildren, Dusty Collins and Griffin Collins; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Casey Sprayberry, Logan Holland, Justin Collins, Sam Rountree, Richie Curry, and Mark Jakubisn.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
