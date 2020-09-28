Koy Adams passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the age of 77 in Nacogdoches, Texas. He was born on December 23, 1942 in Henderson, Texas to James “J.B.” Burke Adams and Winifred Warren. Visitation will be on Monday, September 28, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Laird Funeral Home in Nacogdoches, Texas.
Koy grew up in Henderson, Texas where he went to school until he graduated high school. Upon graduation, he went to the New Mexico Military Institute and later attended the prestigious United States Naval Academy where he graduated with the class of 1966. Koy spent four years active duty with the United States Navy.
Fall of 1967 changed Koy’s life forever. That September he met the love of his life in Newport, Rhode Island. For two years, the couple dated, getting to know each other, before vowing to spend the rest of their lives with each other on June 28, 1969 in Warwick, Rhode Island.
Koy had many hobbies. He enjoyed astronomy, storytelling, golfing, treasure hunting, and music. Kenneth loved to play the banjo and also could play the harmonica! Koy loved to doodle as well. Joyce could tell stories forever about his silly cartoon drawing that each had special meanings and inside jokes. These were such a special part of his character.
Koy is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce Adams; sons, David Adams and wife, Wendy, Bryan Adams and wife, Sammie, and Michael Adams and wife, Sarah; daughter, Jennifer Adams and husband, Tom; brothers, Jason Adams and John Adams and wife, Theresa; sister, Jo Margaret Piland and husband, Charles; grandchildren, Jill, Paige, Brooke, and Everett; and great grandchildren, Jackson.
Koy is preceded in death by his loving parents, James Burke Adams and Winifred Warren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.