Kimble ‘Poppy’ Harris, a life-long resident of Rusk County, loved his home and his community. He spent 12 years diligently serving as Rusk County Commissioner until his retirement in 2006. The loss of such an institution will be deeply felt by many.
Funeral services for Mr. Kimble ‘Poppy’ Harris, 84, of Henderson, were held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Bar None Cowboy Church with Jason Taylor officiating. Interment followed at Pleasant Hill Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family did receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mr. Harris passed away on July 12, 2020, at UT Health East Texas, in Tyler.
He was born September 5, 1935, in Rusk County to the late Thomas Walton and Mittie Jarrell Harris.
He was extremely proud to possess the family farm, a registered Texas Century ranch. He passed on his love for raising cattle and farming to children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He truly left a legacy that will never die.
In his many years as a Rusk County Commissioner, he rode the back roads of Pct. 4 making sure everything was top notch.
He was a member of Bar None Cowboy Church.
Kimble “Poppy” Harris was one in a million! His family and all those that knew him were blessed to learn so many valuable lessons from Kimble in his 84 years. Stock salt would freeze the best homemade sugar-free ice cream, his pocketknife could cut anything, never pay list price and although all his family would tell him he was wrong, the Honda Ridgeline is the best truck ever made.
He was kind, giving, and always there when you needed something. He always had the most precious smile and a kind “howdy” for everyone. He never met a stranger.
He had the biggest heart and love for his family. His family and friends will forever be blessed by his wisdom and memories.
After retiring he loved to travel in his motorhome with his paper road maps for every state. Kimble and Pat made many memories on the road, and Pat would keep a journal for their children to cherish.
Poppy will be missed by many, but his presence will always be known in so many ways.
The family was blessed after Pat’s passing in 2006 with Kimble’s marriage to Ann McDaniel. Kimble was truly a bright light and will be missed by everyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mittie Harris; wife, Patsy Whiteside Harris; sisters, Blanche Anderton, Jarreldene Harris; brother, Thomas Harris; and daughter, Baby Girl Harris.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Harris of Henderson; daughters, Sheri Spencer and husband Jeff of Henderson, Kimberly Foster and husband Mark of Henderson; step-son, Kevin McDaniel and wife Melissa of Georgia; step-daughter, Kristi Rhodes and husband Brad of Arkansas; grandchildren, Shade Spencer and wife Mallory, Sutton Spencer, Sheridan Spencer, Aaron Foster, Mitch Foster, Neil Foster and wife Laura, Jordan Williams and husband Chance, Loren McDaniel, Ty Rhodes, Hope Rhodes; great-grandchildren, Sadie Spencer, Sawyer Spencer, Layla Foster, Aynsley Foster, Cadyn Foster, Wyatt Foster, and Tatum Williams.
Pallbearers were Jeff Spencer, Mark Foster, Shade Spencer, Sutton Spencer, Aaron Foster, Neil Foster, and Mitch Foster.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
