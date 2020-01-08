Kimberly Matthews Roberts was born September 9, 1966 in Pasadena, TX and passed away December 30, 2019 in Henderson, TX.
An aunt to many and friend to all. Kim was a caring and passionate woman who was always willing to help anyone.
She was a proud member of the Wal-Mart family for twenty-two years.
Kim loved to travel with friends and family and go on cruises. She really enjoyed life and had a taste for the finer things. Kim loved her friends and family and was passionate about the time she spent making memories with them.
Her grandkids were the center of her life and she loved to spoil them. She will be missed dearly.
Kim was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Matthews.
She is survived by her husband Chris Roberts, mother, Dolores Matthews, and her sons; Joshua Collins (Brittany) and Justin Collins (Savannah), granddaughters; Jaidyn, Linkyn, Laikyn and Brynlee Collins and grandson, Branson Collins. She is also survived by her sisters; Laura Matthews and Natalie Steward (Jody), and her brothers; Joe Matthews (Misti) and Clint Matthews (Jole), and more than a best friend, a true sister at heart – Rebecca Ayres.
Pallbearers will be Josh Collins, Justin Collins, Joe Matthews, Clint Matthews, Corey Matthews, Jody Stewart. Honorary Pallbearers are Associates of Henderson Wal-Mart.
Services for Kim were Saturday, January 4 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Henderson. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service. Burial followed at Duncan Cemetery.
