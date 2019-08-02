Funeral services for Ms. Kimberly Danielle ‘Poo’ Wallace-Medford, 39, of Longview were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 204 N. Marshall, Henderson. Burial followed in the Lakewood Memorial Park, Henderson under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Kimberly Danielle Medford was born to Tony Medford and Carole Allen Hickman on Thursday, June 26, 1980 in Henderson. She attended Henderson ISD for many years, and graduated from Longview High School. Upon graduation, Kim attended Kilgore College.
Kimberly was currently employed with Longview ISD at the Judson Middle School as an assistant in the dietary department.
Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Dan and Sue Medford and Ulysses Allen; great-grandparents, Jack Witt and Lovie Doll Hall; a very special aunt, and Carl (Ike) and Ella Barrett.
On Sunday, July 28, 2019, Kimberly Danielle Medford departed this Earthly Home and gained her Heavenly Wings.
Leaving to cherish her forever fond memories: her beloved parents, Tony (Shirley) Medford and Carole Allen Hickman both of Longview; four children, Javarean Prince, Jewel Prince, Kimiah Thomas and her step-daughter, Jaiden Prince all of Longview; two brothers, Gregory Allen of DeSoto, and Corey D. Medford of Henderson; two sisters, Jacqueline Wallace of Tatum and Ashley (Rachel) Hickman of Longview; step-brother, Bo Gardner and step sister, Felisha Gardner both of Longview; grandmother, Lovie Witt of Carrolton. She also leaves to cherish her memories many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, her trusted friends, Shelita Medford, Pat Oliver, Tawanna George, Jeff Easley and Willie Fitzpatrick; many other relatives and friends.
Public viewing for Miss Medford was from 1-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at the funeral home.
