Memorial services for Kim (Killer) King will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Southside Baptist Church with Bro. Jack Maddox and Bro. Rob Wells officiating. Kim passed away on Nov. 23, 2018.
Kim was born on Jan. 16, 1959, in Rusk County, to Lillie Mae (Williams) King and Claude King.
He was preceded in death by his dad; brother, Michael King; father-in-law, Lyndon Nicholas; and grandmother-in-law, Ruth Stockton.
Kim is survived by the love of his life, Lori Nicholas King; mother, Lillie Mae King; daughter, Brittini Penney; son, Chase Penney and wife Meghan; brother-in-law, Terry Nicholas and wife Michele; nephews, Carson Nicholas, and Adam King; nieces, Laura King and Rachel King; mother-in-law, LaNelle Nicholas, and two of the best grandchildren, Jayda Penney and Grant Penney.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be sent in honor of Kim to: Duncan Cemetery Fund, 4339 FM 3135, Henderson, Texas 75652 or Southside Baptist Church, 1801 Old Nacogdoches Road, Henderson, Texas 75654.
