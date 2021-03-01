Graveside services for Mr. Kenneth “Kenny” Floyd, 68, of Arp, will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Crims Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Josh Blizzard officiating.
Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Mr. Floyd passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at his residence. He was born Nov. 7, 1952 in Henderson to the late Jesse David and Pauline (Wilson) Floyd. He had worked as a heavy equipment mechanic, and for Havis Tire in Henderson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters, and nephew, Wesley Smith.
Survivors include: his wife of 48 years, Becky Floyd of Arp; sister, Rose Sparks and husband Richard of the Pine Hill community; and a host of nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces.
Pallbearers are Bill Floyd, Jarell Jones, George Jones, David Eubanks, Jason Burns, and Alvis Wilson. Honorary pallbearers are Terry Smith, Matt Thiesen, Chris Jones, and Jim Smith.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
