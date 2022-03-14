Kenneth Charles “Ken” Carter, 53, of Carthage, TX, went to the Lord on Tuesday morning, March 1, 2022, in Longview, TX after a brief illness. He was born on Oct. 22, 1968, to Steve Carter and Loretta Carter Lloyd in Shreveport, LA. Ken graduated from Carthage High School with the class of 1987, and graduated from the East Texas Police Academy at Kilgore College. He served on the Henderson Police Dept. and on the Gregg County Sheriff’s Dept. Ken left law enforcement to own Radio Shack in Carthage for many years. He never lost his love for law enforcement and for all the first responders who served their communities each day. Ken was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church in Carthage. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Tom Hunter and paternal grandparents, Paul and Eleanor Carter.
Ken had been wheelchair bound for over 20 years but he maintained a positive outlook on life and maintained a totally independent lifestyle. He always looked outward to life’s possibilities instead of looking inward to its limitations. Ken was happiest when he was surrounded by family and friends. He had a knack for making people feel that each one was his favorite. Ken loved travel, music, and having fun. He made friends wherever he went and kept those friendships for life. Upon his passing, his friends said of him that he had a happy heart and a contagious smile. Other friends described him as the life of the party, an amazing and an inspirational friend. One of his friends summed it up by writing, “#livelikeken.”
He is survived by his parents, Steve Carter and wife Paula and Loretta Lloyd and husband Tommy; maternal grandmother, Mary Kate Hunter; siblings, Kristi Carter Baksht and husband Jon, Shannon LaGrone, and Garth LaGrone; nephews, Will, Charlie, and Sam Baksht and Joshua McMurray; and aunts and uncles, Kathryn Elizabeth Castillo, Rebecca Jane Wilson and husband Brent, Peggy Ruth Kocurek, Thomas George Hunter, III, Mary Frances Ouelette and husband Emile, Martha Louise Lawson and husband Keith, Karen Marie Ishee and husband Garry, Robert Dean Hunter and wife Susan, and Paula Seewald and husband Clyde. Numerous cousins and many friends also survive.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin Otto officiating. Interment will follow in Harris Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are J.P. Davis, Jason Ballenger, Daniel Davis, Smokey Smith, Michael Kittner, Mark Davis, and Dr. Andy Mack. Honorary pallbearers are Shannon Smith, Bobby Baker, and Brad Escoe.
Ken asked that when it was time for his celebration of life, that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to those organizations and charities that would help bring people to the Lord. Memorials may also be made to Adaptive Sports Center, 19 Emmons Rd., Crested Butte, CO 81225 or to the Paul Carter Memorial Scholarship at Panola College, 1109 W. Panola, Carthage, TX 75633.
A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
