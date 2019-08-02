Funeral services for Mr. Kennard O’Keith Bennett, 46, of Snellville, Ga. was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 611 South 20th St., Temple. Burial will follow in the Temple Garden of Memories Cemetery, 8101 Old Highway 81, Temple.
Kennard O’Keith Bennett was born Sept. 14, 1972, to Larry Bennett and Sheila Clark Hackney in Temple. He graduated from Temple High School in 1991, where he was a member of the Temple Wildcats football team and participated in all sports. He attended Midwestern State University, Wichita Falls and later graduated from The University of North Texas, Denton, with a bachelors in marketing degree.
Later in life Kennard united with the Beren Christian Church in Snellville, Ga. He worked for TRX Trucking Inc. in Conley, Ga., and for Logistics Industry for 25 years.
Kenneth O’Keith Bennett married Tonja Augmon on Feb. 5, 2010.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Michelle Bennett and step-dad, Edward Hackney.
Survivors are his wife: Tonja Bennett of Snellville, Georgia; son, Bryson Wyatt of Snellville, Ga.; daughter, Kennedy Bennett of Snellville, Ga.; father, Larry Bennett of Germany; mother, Sheila Hackney of Temple; sisters, Nykesia Hackney and Brittany Hackney of Temple; many other relatives and friends.
Mr. Bennett passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 in Snellville, Ga.
