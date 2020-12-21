With profound sadness we announce the passing of Kaye, our loving mother and friend, on November 12, 2020. The daughter of Leo and Elaine Lane was born on January 8, 1946, in Houston, TX. She passed away in her sleep after a lengthy illness.
Much loved mother of Tony Thompson (wife Sunny), Kelly Anne Thompson, Jeremy Thompson (wife Samantha). Sweet niece to Dorothy Norris.
Dear sister to Ann Trevino. Cherished aunt of Darla Allen, great aunt of Amanda Feist and Dustan White. Great great aunt of Nathan Elies, Jackson Feist, Maverick and Scarlett White.
Remembered by many cousins and friends.
Kaye lived a full life as a mother, customer service agent in the insurance industry, masterful seamstress and highly skilled quilter. She made many beautiful quilts for her family, friends and the public that will be treasured forever. She loved the Astros a passion she got from her Mom and shared with her family. She also enjoyed watching the Longhorns, Titans, Texans and the Rockets.
She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Thank you to the doctors, nurses and other caregivers, especially the last few months, that supported and cared for her and her family.
A celebration of her life will be determined in the future. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or Giraffe Conservation Foundation (https://giraffeconservation.org/) in her name is welcomed in lieu of flowers.
