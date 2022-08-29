Whitehead

Funeral services for Ms. Kay Whitehead, 69, of Henderson, will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Dr. David Higgs officiating. Interment will follow at Strong Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, August 29, at the funeral home.

