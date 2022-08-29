Funeral services for Ms. Kay Whitehead, 69, of Henderson, will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Dr. David Higgs officiating. Interment will follow at Strong Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, August 29, at the funeral home.
Ms. Whitehead passed from this life on August 24, 2022, at her residence. She was born September 5, 1952, in Henderson, to the late Woodrow and Mildred (Derryberry) Barnett and was a life-long resident of Henderson. Kay graduated from Henderson High School and went on to attend Stephen F. Austin State University. Upon graduation from SFA, Ms. Whitehead embarked on a 30-year career as an English teacher and retired from Henderson ISD. She was a devout Texas Longhorn fan and a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Henderson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Dee Barnett and wife Sara, and Tommy Barnett, sister Patsy Barnett, granddaughter Kynleigh Kay Whitehead, brother-in-law A.B. Thomas, and her uncle Sam Barnett.
Survivors include her children, Donald Whitehead and wife Jessica of Henderson, and twins Luke Whitehead and wife Chanele of Longview, and Joanie Mims and husband Corey of Carthage; sister, Joan Thomas of Bethesda, Maryland; grandchildren, Adilyn and Madisyn Whitehead, Kaylee Mims, Ava Cavaliere, and Avereigh Mims; as well as a host of nephews and nieces, great-nephews and nieces, cousins, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Lem Thomas, David Barnett, Matt Barnett, Mike Barnett, Paul Harris, and Tom Cheatwood. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Hazlewood, Billy Schulze, and Joe Mims.
To plant a tree in memory of Kay Whitehead as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
