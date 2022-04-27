Graveside services for Mrs. Kay Dorsey Woodward, 83, of Henderson, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Rusk County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Leroy Smith and Rev. Frank Lane officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, April 29, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Woodward passed from this life on April 26, 2022, at her residence.
She was born January 19, 1939, in Rusk County to the late Joe Cliff and Myrl (White) Rushton and lived most all of her life in Henderson. Kay graduated from Henderson High School in 1957 and went on to attend Kilgore College before graduating from Stephen F. Austin State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Music and a Master’s degree in Education. She began her career as a music teacher with Tatum I.S.D. before dedicating 20 years to Henderson I.S.D. where she retired as the music teacher at Northside Intermediate. Music was a big part of Kay’s life, and she enjoyed playing and singing gospel music. Mrs. Woodward was also a member of Maple Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Roddy Dorsey, and daughter-in-law, Dianne Dorsey.
Survivors include her husband of 15 years, Jerry Woodward; children, Debra Dorsey, Marlin Dorsey, and Keith Dorsey and wife Deborah; grandchildren, Judson Dorsey and wife Sonia, Marlana Butler and husband Ryan, Brittany Brewer and husband Doug, Lauren Cline, Holly Davidson and husband James, Mitchell Dorsey, and Tyler Dorsey; great-grandchildren, Taylor Goss, Judson Dorsey II, Emerson Dorsey, Olson Dorsey, Josephine Brewer, Brynson Dorsey, Bailee Butler, Genevieve Brewer, and Cole Butler; brother, Wayne Rushton and wife Sandy; as well as a host of other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Maple Grove Missionary Baptist Church at P.O. Box 171, Long Branch, TX 75669.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
