Kathryn Louise Smith passed away from this life peacefully on February 8, 2022, at the age of 65, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on April 10, 1957 in Houston, Texas to Roy Lee and Helen Smith.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Danney Smith.
After graduating from high school, her job moved her to Louisiana where she met Glen E. Freeman and married in 1981. They shared 21 happy years together and had a successful machine shop business, Fitting and Machines, manufacturing couplings and fittings for the oil industry in South Louisiana until his death in 2002.
In 2004, Kathy met Cindi Davis and was married in May of 2007. They worked together at Alliance Data. They shared 16 wonderful years together. They enjoyed taking trips, shopping in Canton, gardening, caring for their fur babies and working on various craft projects. They enjoyed being outdoors together relaxing on the porch.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Kathy. You could often find her on a quiet day at the lake with her fishing pole or feeding her squirrels and deer.
Kathy was quite artistic with a variety of crafts. She spent many hours in her shop with woodworking, making cigar box guitars, as well as leather tooling. She enjoyed music and playing the guitar. Kathy was accomplished in needlepoint; in addition she learned to measure up to her mother’s cooking skills.
Kathy had a very tender and loving heart but also a very spunky sense of humor, always delighting in “getting in the last say”. She never missed a beat. Her smile was contagious and drew you to her. Her family was a very important part of her life and she taught both of our families what it meant to love unconditionally. She cherished all family celebrations, especially birthdays and holidays. Her family will always remember her as a loving wife, PePaw, great-PePaw, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, and fellow Christian. Kathy accepted Jesus as her Savior at a very young age. As a Christian, she was faithful to reading her Bible and always praying for family and friends.
Kathy is survived by her wife, Cindi Davis Smith; daughter Lana Aaron and son-in-law Michael Aaron, daughter Kari Moore; granddaughter, Brittany; grandsons Chris, Tanner, Tucker, Brayden, and Lochlan; great-grandchildren, Diana, and Noah. She is also survived by her sister Deborah Francis and brother-in-law Charles Francis, sister Tammy Kelley and brother-in-law, Buster Kelley, and brother Tommy Smith. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive her. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Kathy loved life with a passion and her memory will forever be with us. To those she loved and to those who loved her, she will be in their hearts forever. Until we meet again, we will hold close to our hearts the blessing of walking this journey of life and love together.
Please join us in a Celebration of Life Memorial Service on Saturday, March 5 at 1 p.m., officiated by Pastor Preston Burton at Union Hill Baptist Church, 15866 FM 3204, Brownsboro, TX 75756
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.