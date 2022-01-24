Funeral services for Mrs. Kathleen “Cathy” Smith, 77, of Henderson will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Bro. Ted White officiating.
Interment will follow at Stewart Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday January 23, 2021, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Smith passed away January 18, 2022, in Henderson. She was born March 3, 1944 ,in Montague County, Texas to Hanford Clark and Catherine (McNelis) Pierce. She loved to read, play on her computer and sew. She worked at Data Tech in Dallas for several years. Mrs. Smith loved animals, especially horses. She enjoyed watching hummingbirds fly and looking at wildflowers bloom. Cathy loved to smoke cigarettes. She attended Lakeview Baptist Church when she could. She also loved going shopping and especially liked going to Walmart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hanford and Catherine Pierce; her husband of 53 years, Edward Alton Smith, daughter, Eddie Maines, and brother Sokie Pierce.
Survivors include her children, Daphne Lewis, Lucy Taylor and husband Phillip, Emmett Gotcher III and wife Janet, Lorica Smithey; siblings Rudy Pierce and wife Janie, Terri Johnson and husband Jay; thirteen grandchildren, twenty three great-grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be J.R. Gotcher, Ricky Gotcher, Corey Gotcher, Justin Smith, Kameron Moyer, and Jose Torres.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.