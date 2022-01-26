Katherine ‘Kathy’ Irene Frederick passed away January 21, 2022, at the age of 70.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband Mark; children; Dawn(Michael), Shawn, Anna (Casey), and Chad (Kim); grandchildren; Alexis (Dee), Alicia (Korey), Cheyenne, Kyndall, and Kynzie; great-grandchildren; Kobe, Karter and Everly; sisters; Patty, Muffy, Cindy, April (Nathan), Babby (Bruce), and Debbie (Toady); brother, George (Simone); nieces, Ashlie (Brian) and Sabra (Scott) ,as well as numerous other family and friends.
Kathy was born on May 01, 1951, in Warren, Ohio to Wilbert and Phyllis Michael. Kathy was a Retired Registered Nurse and her passion was helping others. Kathy married the love of her life on July 2, 1999, and they loved to travel, watch movies, and to make many new memories. Kathy loved to cook, read and to make special things for others. We will cherish those precious afghans and blankets that we have.
A private family viewing will be at Rader Funeral Home Tuesday, January 25, 2022, in Henderson, Texas.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6945 CR 462 N. Henderson, Texas 75654 Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from 7–9 p.m.
