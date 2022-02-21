Funeral Services for Mr. Karl Oney, 78, of Carthage, TX will be 2 p.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Carthage, Texas with Bro Rick Linebarger and Rev. Saul Petty officiating. Burial and Masonic Rites will follow in the Carthage City Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 18th at Hawthorn Funeral Home.
Mr. Karl Trumann Oney was born July 7, 1943, in Hallsville, Texas. He passed this life February 9, 2022, in Carthage, Texas. Karl was one of four children born to the marriage of Otis Lee and Della Skinner Lawhorn. He was raised and schooled in Harleton graduating with the class of 1962. He married his love, Mary Sue Moreland Oney February 14, 1986, and they celebrate 36 years of marriage and three children.
Mr. Oney joined the U.S. Army in 1962. He spent his career in automotive parts and service and was still working at NAPA where he joined the crew in September 2002. He was an endowed Master Mason with the Masonic Grand Lodge of Texas for 22 years including York Rite, Scottish Rite and the Shrine. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher.
