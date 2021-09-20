Funeral services for Mrs. Karen Sue Fears, 68, of Good Springs, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Bar None Cowboy Church with Jason Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Fears passed from this life on September 13, 2021, at her residence. She was born July 23, 1953, in Bluefield, West Virginia to the late Howard and Frances (Thompson) Goad and moved to Henderson during her childhood. Sue recently retired from Henderson I.S.D. after devoting 27 years as a teacher’s aide. She loved her children and making a difference in their education, and she would do anything for her children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Roger Earl Fears; grandson, Colbey Fears; and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her sons, Kevin Fears and wife Morgan of Henderson, Robbie Fears and wife Leslie of the Compton community, and Christopher Lance Fears of Henderson; brothers, Buddy Goad and wife Beverly of Tyler, Jimmy Goad of Henderson, Gary Goad of Deer Park, Johnny Goad of Henderson, and Bobby Goad and wife Shirley of Wilis; sister, Shelby Neal and husband Barney of Conroe; grandchildren, Clay, Ethan, Reagan, Emily, Remington, Arabella, Maddie, Ayden, Brittney, Ryan, and Haley; great-grandchildren, Parker, Hope, Emberly, Grace, Ryder, Landon, Autumn, Oakley, and Eli; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family, colleagues and friends.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be Henderson I.S.D. staff and students.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Henderson I.S.D. Education Foundation at P.O. Box 728, Henderson, TX 75653.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
