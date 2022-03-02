A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Karen (Kay) Murray, 70, of Henderson, the Church Hill community, will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Saint Jude Catholic Church in Henderson, TX. Interment will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Houston National Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 4, from 6–7 p.m. with a rosary to follow from 7–8 p.m. at Crawford-A.Crim Funeral Home in Henderson, TX.
Kay Murray passed from this life on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at UT Health North in Tyler. She was born on November 20, 1951, in Shreveport, LA, to the late Charles William and Dorothy Miles Brown. Kay or KK, as she was fondly called, will best be remembered for her dynamic, fun- loving personality. She attended Sam Houston State University, worked as a beautician in Houston, and was also an instructor for new hairdressers/beauticians. When Kay(KK) and her family moved to Henderson, Texas, she continued her work at the “Hair Cottage,” which was later known as the ”Beauty Shop.” She also served as softball coach for both of her daughters from T-ball until they were 18 years old. She retired as a beautician, but was truly the jack of all trades with all the businesses she dabbled in after retirement, like cooking every Thursday at the Longview Sale Barn with her oldest daughter, Lari. Kay(KK) lived a full and beautifully interesting life, to say the least. She always had an ear to listen, a shoulder to cry on, as well as the best caretaker for those who needed her. She was never judgmental, and she loved everyone “warts and all” as she used to say. She was also a member of St. Jude Catholic Church, truly loved and cherished her family, and shared her heart with everyone. To know her was to love her, without a doubt! She will be missed, but always remembered, with a smile through the tears.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Charles and Dorothy Miles Brown, her paternal grandparents, Aubrey Brown and Alieen Hanks Brown; and her maternal grandparents, Floyd and Sybil Miles of Jonesboro, Louisiana.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Larry Murray of Henderson; children, Lari Murray of Henderson, Angela Taczek and husband Tony of Tatum, and Monica Hancock and husband Chuck of Henderson; brother, Judge Tommy Wilson, Jr. and wife Patsy of Bossier City, LA; grandchildren, Aedyn Taczek, Trace Taczek, Lockey McKinney, David Taczek, McKenna Tanner, and Marlaina Tanner; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Tony Taczek, David Taczek, John Turner, Trey Wilson, Pierce Ulloa, and Trenton Turner. Honorary pallbearers will be Trace Taczek and Lockey McKinney.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
