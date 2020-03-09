June Emaline Gilstrap, 91, Overton, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Overton. She was born August 4, 1928 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma to the late Andrew and Gladys Tuttle.
Funeral services for June Gilstrap were 11 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Wade Duck officiating. Burial will be at the Overton City Cemetery.
Visitation was at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the funeral home.
She married the love of her life, L.W. (Tink) Gilstrap on October 4, 1947 in Laird Hill and lived in Snyders for 22 years and then was a longtime resident of Overton and the surrounding area for the past 46 years. She was a longtime active member of Overton Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed crafting, camping and traveling in their motor home and worked for 27 years as the cafeteria manager at different school districts and actively worked and supported all her son’s school activities.
Besides her parents, Mrs. Gilstrap was preceded in death by her husband, L.W. (Tink) Gilstrap, 3 sisters, Juanita Mercer, Virginia Graham and Karlena Jackson; 2 brothers, Andy Tuttle and Don Tuttle.
Survivors include her sons and a daughter-in-law, Lonnie Gilstrap, and Mark and B.J. Gilstrap; brother, Carlos Tuttle; eight grandchildren, Jason Gilstrap, Kristen Hildebrand, Alyson Troung, Ami Henderson, Angie Gilstrap, Teresa Choate, Brian Gilstrap and Matt Gilstrap and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Brian Gilstrap, Jason Gilstrap, Matt Gilstrap, Tim Hildebrand, Andrew Troung and Randal Johnson. Honorary pallbearer is Charles Smith.
