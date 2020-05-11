Graveside services for Mrs. Julia Sanders Jones, 84, of the Roquemore Community will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Strong Cemetery with Rev. Joe Jones officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the funeral home. A register book will be available from 2-5 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, as well as 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 8, and through the weekend, and friends and family are welcome to come by and pay respects.
Mrs. Jones passed from this life on May 6, 2020, at her residence. She was born November 6, 1935 to the late William and Dessie McKinney Sanders in Henderson. She was the longest living original member of Roquemore Missionary Baptist Church and worked in the banking industry in Henderson until she retired.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Dessie McKinney Sanders; her husband of 65 years, Cornelius “C.A.” Jones; daughter, Rebecca Jones Allen; and her brother, Lee Sanders.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia “Trish” Jones Eckart of Lawrence, Kansas; grandchildren, Niki Cole Romstedt, Jennifer Smith and husband Earnest Johnson, James Elliott, Melissa Steffy; great-grandchildren, Kaleb Cole Gardner, Heather Smith, Corbin Johnson, Macie Elliott, Waylon Elliott, Emily Steffy, Danilynn Steffy; adopted grandson and close family friend of all, Dustin Maines and wife Marissa; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Terry Green, John Beall, Dustin Maines, Ralph Jolley, James Elliott, Earnest Johnson, Kaleb Gardner, and Corbin Johnson.
The family would like to say a special word of thanks to Autumn Leaves Nursing and Rehab and the staff of Angel Care Hospice for their loving and tender care of their mother over the last year.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
