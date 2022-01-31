Funeral services for Mrs. Judy Elaine Weatherly, 74, of Mt. Enterprise, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the church next to Isabell Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Robert Lee officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Mrs. Weatherly passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at her residence. She was born July 26, 1947 in Henderson to the late Elmer “Boots” and Evelyn House. Judy, or “Nanny” as she was called by most who knew her, loved her family and friends more than anything. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. If you were fortunate enough to cross her path, you were considered a friend for life. Her 53-year marriage was a testament to her love and devotion, because her and Parker did everything together. She enjoyed doing everything with her family and friends, traveling, get-togethers, and just sitting and chatting. She enjoyed traveling with family, and shortly before passing, got to make a trip to Kentucky to see “The Ark.” After retiring from Chapman’s Grocery, where she met and made friends, she spent her days playing on her iPad, and watching Hallmark and Westerns. She also enjoyed baking and cooking for her family and friends-and everyone loved her cookies, fried pies, and squash dressing. She even gave a few cooking lessons to ones she shared her treats with. She loved the Lord, and knew she was ready to go to her eternal home, especially to see her husband.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Parker Weatherly, whom she married May 13, 1967; brother, Rex House; granddaughter, Kristen Caryl; brothers-in-law, Joel Weatherly and Charles Lee; and sister-in-law, Barbara Weatherly.
Survivors include daughter, Regina Risinger and husband Joe “Bubba” Risinger, of Mt. Enterprise, and son, Scott Weatherly of Nacogdoches; brothers, Jeff House and wife Tracy, and Mark House; grandchildren, Cameron Risinger and Presley Weatherly; great-grandchildren, Caiden Corman, Isabelle Caryl, and Gaige Caryl; sisters-in-law, Nell Lee and Janie Weatherly; and “special” grandkids, Juliet, Brooke, and Nataya.
Pallbearers are Cameron Risinger, Dago Yarbrough, J.R. Hicks, Jason Vardeman, Mike Vardeman, and Robby Lee. Honorary pallbearer is Donald Hays.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Isabell Chapel Cemetery, c/o Charlcye Matlock, P.O. Box 82, Mt. Enterprise, 75681.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
