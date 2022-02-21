A memorial service will be held for Judie Fern Lemley (Addison) Stanley Ledbetter on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church in Henderson, Texas, with Roy Lemley and David Williams officiating. Judie was born May 6, 1947, in Rusk County, Texas, to J. D. and Eliza Mable Jimmerson Lemley. She was surrounded by loved ones her last day on this earth, January 31, 2022, when she passed from this life in Tyler, Smith County, Texas, at the age of 74. Judie grew up in Rusk and Panola counties and graduated from Henderson High School in 1965 and later attended Kilgore College in the 80s. She lived in East Texas her entire life, and after living in Hallsville, Texas, for 33 years moved to Henderson, Texas, in late 2020. She married Robert L. Stanley on December 23, 1965, and had five children. She married Billy W. Ledbetter of Hallsville on September 29, 1990, who continued to be her best friend and companion until her passing. Judie was a Baptist, loved going to garage sales with Billy, loved her plants, her family, and her new home. Judie was known to take in strays, both children and animals, and relished the fact that everyone knew her as Mom and Nana. She worked all types of jobs during her career, including waitressing, store clerk, office clerk, shipping and receiving at Wal-Mart and even once as a pipeline worker. Upon her “retirement”, she spent her time taking care of anyone that needed it, baking the best brownies on earth, and enjoyed watching NCIS and The First 48 with her pups Dixie, Bingo and Teddy. Nana ultimately put all of her strength and love, even while battling ALS, into raising her two beautiful great granddaughters Holli (9) and Aubri (8) since they were toddlers. One never had to wonder what she was thinking, as she would tell you and was unapologetic about it. No matter what struggles she faced, and there were many, she never gave up and never complained. Her mischievous grin and beautiful smile will be missed by many.
Preceding Judie in death are her parents and her three brothers Ralph, Albert and John Tom Lemley.
Left to cherish her memory are her girls, Holli and Aubri Stanley, of Henderson, Texas. She is also survived by her siblings, Glenda Derveloy and husband Brett, and Roy Lemley and wife Debbie, all of Henderson. She leaves behind her five children, sons Wayne Stanley and wife Bridget, Hallsville, Tx, Gerald Lynn Stanley, Longview, Tx, and Stacey Stanley and Duanne, Henderson, Tx, daughters Dianne Wilson and Wendy Williams and husband David, all of Longview, Tx, along with her beloved grandchildren, Nathan and Danielle, Cody, Tessa and Scott, Michael, Christopher and Lindsay, Marissa and Madilynn, and her great grandchildren, Holli, Aubri and Leyton, Kaelyn and Owen, Michael, Landon and McKenna, Zoey and Lyla, and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families. She also leaves behind her newly made special Henderson friends Rick, Lorie and Rocky and caregivers Danielle and Debi.
