Juanita Mae Cooper, formerly of Henderson, passed away October 31st, 2019 in Plano, TX.
Juanita was born August 16th, 1929 in Drumright, OK to Annie Mae and Alfred Mathis, who preceded her in death. In 1947 she married J.T. Cooper who passed away in 1962. After his death, she attended Kilgore Jr. College and Stephan F. Austin University and graduated in 1968. From 1968 to 1991 she was an elementary school teacher in Henderson. In 1967 she married Melvin R. Cooper who passed away in 2016. She and Melvin were devoted members of Calvary Baptist Church for many years and were very active in many church activities. She was also preceded in death by her brother; Wayne Mathis of Henderson in 1967.
Juanita is survived by her daughter, Linda McClellan and husband Lyle of Richardson, TX. Granddaughter, Veronica Lester and Husband Lance of Richardson, TX. Great grandson, Rowan Lester of Richardson, TX. Sister, Janice Mathis of Henderson. She is also survived by her nephews; Bruce Mathis and wife Donna of Kilgore, David Mathis of Houston, and Carl Barber and wife Vivian of Henderson.
Services for Juanita will be Monday, November 4th at 11 am at Calvary Baptist Church of Henderson, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Rusk Country Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church of Henderson.
