A visitation for Mr. Juan Pedro “Papi” Peña, 78, of Tatum, will be held from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel.
Mr. Peña passed away January 30, 2022, at Autumn Leaves in Henderson. He was born June 29, 1943, in Bastrop, Texas to the late Simon Castillo and Visitacion (Vela) Castillo. He had worked as a Butcher for 9 years for Gooch Meat Packing Company in Ft. Worth, then for 20 years as a Machinist at US Brass in Abilene. “Papi” was a big Cowboys fan, and also enjoyed leather-work and painting. He loved his dog Sambo, and feeding the birds, and especially loved his family. He attended the New Sweet Home Church of God in Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jesse Castillo, Albert Castillo, Tony Castillo, and Simon Castillo, Jr., and sister, Linda Munoz.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Susie Castillo of Tatum; children, Jo Ann Castillo and husband Joe Bowie of Austin, Isabel Bowie and husband P.J. Garner of Kyle, Emalie Galeazzi and husband Eric of Tatum, and Jay Rodriguez and wife Nicole of Hallsville; brothers, Reuben Castillo and wife Irma of Ft. Worth, Joe Castillo and wife Elva of Tye, and Valentine Castillo of Ft. Worth; and sisters Lydia Munoz and husband Raymond of Ft. Worth, and Beatrice Pantoja and husband Johnny of Ft. Worth; 10 grandchildren, Joshua Nares, Timothy Nares, Bryen Bowie, Stacey Bowie, Ashley Galeazzi, Giuliano Galeazzi, Francheska Galeazzi, Mikhaila Rodriguez, Emalyn Salinas, and Ethan Young; and four great-grandchildren, JoZiah Nares, Elijah Nares, Alexander Bowie, and Juliette Galeazzi.
