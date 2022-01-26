Funeral services for Ms. Joyce Johnson, 69, of Henderson, will be at 10 a.m., Friday, January 28, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Bob Payne officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, January 27, at the funeral home.
Ms. Johnson passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at her residence.
She was born December 6, 1952, in Henderson to the late Truman William and Beatrice Corine Lincecum. Joyce had worked for 25 years as a correctional officer at Bradshaw State Jail before retiring. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and always had her family’s backs, thick or thin. She was a member of the South Main Church of Christ in Henderson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Bearden.
Survivors include her sons, Billy Womack and wife Kristie of Kilgore, and Scotty Womack of Henderson; three grandchildren, Victoria Womack of Kilgore, William Womack of Longview, and Dustin Bell of Tyler; two great-grandchildren, Cole Long and Conner Long; and sister, Nelda Lincecum of Virginia.
Pallbearers are Billy Womack, Scotty Womack, and William Womack.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.