Graveside services for Mrs. Joyce Dean Warren Pollick, 85, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Davis Cemetery with Rev. Joe Orr officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends prior to the graveside from 12-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Pollick passed from this life on February 16, 2020, at UT Health in Henderson. She was born July 8, 1934, in Henderson to the late A.F. Al Fonzo and Mary (Hortense) Warren and graduated from Henderson High School. She went on to Kilgore Junior College where she was a member of the world famous Rangerettes. Mrs. Pollick later moved with her family to Madisonville where she was manager of the Dairy Queen from 1969-1981. The Pollick family then moved back to the Kilgore area and she worked as a bookkeeper for Otasco for 9 years. In her spare time, Joyce loved to quilt and was very talented earning several blue ribbons for her quilts. She shared that love and talent for quilting with her lifelong friend, Louette Johnson. One could not think of Mrs. Pollick and not think of the bond she shared with her pets, Buster, Matthew and Miss Kitty. Joyce was also a long time member of Southside Baptist Church in Henderson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Kenneth Pollick, and her brother, Leo Warren.
Survivors include her children, Janet Kay Wooley and husband Dennis of Houston, Joni Venay Pollick of Henderson, and Keith Warren Pollick of Henderson; very special friend, Sharon Kay Wall of Laneville; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends, and her babies, Buster, Matthew, and Miss Kitty.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
