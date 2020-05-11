Joyce Carroll was called home by her Lord and Savior on May 6, 2020 at the age of 87 in Round Rock, Texas. She was born on December 16, 1932 in Harleton, Texas to parents Agee and Mabel (Hearnsberger) Jones with whom she is at home in heaven along with her daughter, Jan, and son, Joseph.
After graduating from Henderson High School in 1951, Joyce went on to earn a degree in nursing from Baylor University. She worked for many years as a nursery nurse, using her nurturing spirit to serve infants and their parents. In her spare time, she enjoyed a passion for the outdoors and loved to explore and collect unique rocks. Undoubtedly, her greatest joy in life was raising and spending time with her children and grandchildren and teaching them about Jesus Christ. Joyce spent her life proclaiming the love and mercy of Jesus, and she showed this love to others through a thoughtful and generous heart.
She is survived by her sister June Holland and brother-in-law Bud of Dallas; son James Carroll of Tyler, daughter Kimberly Houser and son-in-law John of Liberty Hill, and Ben Carroll and daughter-in-law Laurel of Lago Vista; grandchildren John Michael Houser and his wife Mary, Matthew Houser and his wife Sarah, Kristina (Houser) Boren and her husband Blake, David Carroll, Elizabeth Hayter, and Brandon Medina; and great-grandchildren Levi Houser, Abram Boren, Waylon Houser, Elousie Houser, and Asa Boren.
A memorial service will be held Monday, May 11th, at 7 p.m. at Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 12th at 11 a.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park in Henderson, Texas.
“God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.” Revelation 21:4
