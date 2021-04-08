Joyce Anne Griffin Warren, age 89, was born May 11, 1931, in Iowa Park, Texas, and went to be with her saviour on March 18, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.
Joyce moved to Kilgore, Texas, when she was 13 months old and graduated there in 1949. She attended Kilgore Jr. College then married Thurman Warren in 1950 and moved to Henderson. She traveled throughout the U.S.A. with her husband in the U.S. Air Force.
The biggest part of her life was spent in Marlin, Texas, where she was a housewife, devoted mother, and a loan officer at First State Bank of Marlin. She retired from First State Bank at the age of 72, and moved to College Station, Texas, near family.
During her retirement she enjoyed walking 2-3 miles a day, playing bridge and cards with her many friends, gardening, and traveling on bus trips. Most of all Joyce enjoyed spending time with her children and their families, and going to church for worship and fellowship with her church family.
She is survived by her 3 children; Joe Warren, Aransas Pass, Tx., Debi Green (Jim) College Station, Tx., Denise Glockzin (David) College Station, Tx., and their father Thurman Warren, Henderson, Tx.
Joyce, “Nana” is survived by 9 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding Joyce in death was her mother, Carrie Belle Simmons Griffin, (1973), her father George Franklin Griffin, (1991), and her brother, George Franklin Griffin, Jr. (2016).
A graveside celebration of life for Mrs. Warren will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Inurnment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
