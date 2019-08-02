A celebration of the life of Joyce Ann Murphy Hurt, 87, of Henderson, was held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at First Baptist Church with Dr. David Higgs and Dr. Doyle Sumrall officiating, under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hurt died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at home surrounded by family and caregivers. She was born on Nov. 2, 1931, in Camden, Ark. and has been a resident of Henderson for 63 years.
She was a member of First Baptist Church and a homemaker. She loved her church family and taught children’s sunday school for many years. She was a member of Henderson Woman’s Forum, Varied Arts Club, WMU, Merry Widows Group and an avid bridge and mahjong player. She was known affectionately as “Mimi” to her grandkids and their many friends.
Family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug 2, 2019 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Clifton H. Hurt and a grandson, Collin Hurt.
Survivors include sons, Cliff Hurt, Jr. and wife, Karen of Henderson; and Craig Hurt and wife, Jana of Henderson; daughter, Julie Carroll and husband, Rick of Rockwall; grandchildren, Lindsey Mochel and husband, John of Trinidad, Colo., Reid Hurt and wife, Magui of Katy, Ben Carroll of Waco, Cace Hurt and wife, Melissa of Dallas, Cramer Hurt and wife, Katy of Tampa, Fla., and Jaci Hurt of Waco; great-grandchildren, Carter and Caitlyn Mochel, Harper and Sam Hurt, Judah, Eli and Abigail Hurt; sisters-in-law, Rita Jayroe and husband Johnny of Palestine, Ark., and Johnnie Hurt of Palestine, Ark. along with many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Janell Freeney.
Pallbearers will be Reid Hurt, Ben Carroll, Cace Hurt, Cramer Hurt, John Mochel, Rusty Phenix, Dennis Rivers, Mark Gibson, Paul Morris, Tommy Strong, Kenny Morris and Johnny Jayroe.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to caregivers, Arhonda Buckalew, Kim Kimbrell, Crystal Starling, LaQuita Starling, Lois Windom, Nurse Leslie King and the Angel Care nursing staff.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to either The First Baptist Church Children’s Building Fund, 207 W. Main St., Henderson, Texas 75654 or the Henderson Independent School District Education Foundation, P.O. Box 728, Henderson, Texas 75653.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
