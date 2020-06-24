Graveside services for Mr. Joshua Aaron Dobbins, 21, of Henderson, was held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Zion Hill Cemetery with Rev. Bill Kuykendall and Rev. Matt Gholson officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Family did receive friends from 9-10 a.m., Tuesday, June 16 at the funeral home.
Mr. Dobbins passed away June 14, 2020, at his residence. He was born Feb. 12, 1999 in Shreveport, LA. He was a member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hubert and Judy Dobbins, and D.J. Burks; and uncle, Bruce Williams.
Survivors include: parents, Jim and Lana Gay Dobbins of Henderson; grandmother, Reta Faye Burks of Henderson; brothers and sisters, Randi Davis of Brachfield, Jennifer McDonald of Tyler, Tim Steinbach and wife Amanda of Weatherford, Jennifer Staples of Tyler, Greg Steinbach of Tyler, Chris Dobbins and wife Christina of Henderson, Whitney Steinbach of Henderson, and Samuel Dobbins of Henderson; aunts and uncles, David and Dina Burks of Henderson, Terri Burks Williams of Henderson, and Gaye Dobbins of Lubbock; nieces and nephews, Trevor Steinbach of Tyler, Gavin Davis of Brachfield, Bryleigh Branham of Tyler, Caden Branham of Tyler, and Kyle Steinbach of Brachfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3754 FM 3310 S, Henderson, TX 75654, or to the Gideon’s International, The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
