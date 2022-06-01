Graveside services for Mr. Josh Rogers, 62, of Henderson, will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mr. Rogers passed from this life on May 26, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 25, 1960, and has been a long-time resident of Rusk County. He attended West Rusk High School for a few years and then graduated from Vernon High School and went on to a career in management, eventually retiring from Marathon LeTourneau. Josh enjoyed golfing and watching sports as well as working outside and getting his hands dirty.
He was preceded in death by his father Fred Rogers, mother Jeannine Lawson Gray, and his brother Clay Rogers.
Survivors include his brother, Matt Rogers of Rock Springs; step-brother, Michael Gray and wife Jennifer of Iowa Park; sister-in-law, Mary Sue Rogers of Henderson; nephew, Nigel Rogers and wife Katrina of Troup; and a host of other family and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of East Texas at 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701, and/or East Texas Treatment Center at 1200 Dudley Rd, Kilgore, TX 75662.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.