Memorial services for Mr. Joseph William Sory, 75, of Henderson, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at the South Main Church of Christ with Bro. Bob Payne, Stanley Smith, and Robert Gill officiating under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Family visitation will be from 9:30 until service time at the church.
Joseph W. “Jody” Sory of Henderson, passed away on February 16, 2020 at Henderson Health and Rehab.
Jody was the son of the late William Horace Sory, Jr. and the late Kathryn Mann Sory. He was born in Aurora, Co. on December 23, 1944. Shortly after he was born his family moved to Nacogdoches where he attended school.
Jody graduated from Nacogdoches High School in 1963. He then attended Stephen F. Austin State University where he played basketball for the Lumberjacks and was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Jody graduated with a bachelor’s degree from SFA in 1968.
After graduating he married the love of his life, Carol Clark Sory. As newlyweds they moved to Center where he began his career as a basketball coach.
Throughout the years, Jody coached at many schools all over the state of Texas. He became a mentor and a father figure to many. Jody always gave his players 100% and taught them valuable life lessons. He created numerous life long relationships with many of his players through the years. He loved them all unconditionally and considered them part of his family.
Jody received his Masters Degree in 1988 from Sul Ross State University while coaching in Henderson. He always strived for greatness and to be the best he could be in every part of his life. Jody ended his 44 year long coaching career in 2014, retiring from Troup ISD.
He was a member of the South Main Church of Christ since 1986, and also served as a deacon.
Jody is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Carol, his two daughters, Kelli Sory Tillison of Ardmore, OK and Kati Sory Newton and husband Spencer of Grapevine, Tx. Five grandchildren, Kaylie Ann Sory, Averie Grace Wherry, Jack Hayward Tillison, Tucker Mann Tillison, and William Hawkins Newton. His sister Nancy Mullins and husband Jerry of Hideaway Lake, Tx. Jody was preceded in death by his mother and father, and a grandson Samuel Joseph Tillison.
Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Gill, Tommy Freeman, Clay Freeman, Darwin Pauley, William Brown, Charlie Franklin, John Morrow, Joe Mullins, Doug Hopkins, Larry Reedy, Larry Vanzandt, Mike Melton, Shane Colston, Terry Smith, Stanley Smith, Richard Cooper, Steve Miller, Randy Miller, Rickey Dudley, Adren Dudley, Jake Goode, Tyrell Jenkins, Cleveland Brown, Jimmy Watson, Wade Watson, Mark Alexander, and Dennis Alexander.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Henderson Health and Rehab, South Main Church of Christ, Laquisha Williams, The Charlie Franklin family, The John Morrow family, Larry Reedy, Larry Vanzandt, Karen Carbonari Mobbs, The William Brown family, Arlene White, Coahoma Classes of 1970-1975, Longview Lobo class of 1967, The Frankie Mele family, The Travis Bottoms family, The Jackie Shaw family, Mr. Billy Conway, Ms. Barbara Langston, The Ronnie Norvell family, Angel Care Hospice, Nacogdoches class of 1963, and The Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
