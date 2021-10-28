Funeral services for Jorden Lynn Wilson, 23, of Overton, will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28 2021 at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Kevin Roper officiating. Interment will follow at Strong Cemetery under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at the funeral home.
He passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. He was born Nov. 1, 1997 in Nacogdoches. He had attended TJC, and Jarvis Christian College, where he also played baseball, and was also a big football fan. Jorden was a jokester who always had a smile. He always went all-out, trying to achieve his goal no matter what he was doing. He also cared about others first, and really enjoyed the annual taco party with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harvey Wayne Wilson, and Earlene Cayot; and two sisters, Desiree Dietz and Chantel Dietz.
Survivors include: father, Cary Lynn Wilson and his wife Tasha of Henderson, and his mother, Frances Warren of Overton; grandparents, Bill and Jackie Pyle of Kilgore, and Lynn and Sharlott Wallace of Henderson; sisters, Brittany and husband Wes Whitaker of Lindale, MacKenzie Wilson of Henderson, and Hannah Brown of Overton; brothers, Zachariah Dietz of Euless, and Corwin Brown of Henderson; great-grandfather, Leanard Cayot of Joinerville; nieces and nephews, Brody Whitaker, Bayleigh Whitaker, Jaymie Whitaker, and Alyssa Whitaker; and numerous cousins, uncles, aunts, and extended family.
Pallbearers are Zane Williams, Brenton Craig, Eli Morris, Landon Carpenter, T.W. Evans, Austin Boehm, Brayden Pierce, and Julian Herndon. Honorary pallbearers are Zachariah Dietz, Corwin Brown, Jamal Luster, Chris Wilson, Zachary Wilson, Brock Johnson, and Daimen Wallace.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
