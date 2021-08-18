Funeral services for Mrs. Jonell Crim Hedge, 93 of Tyler, formerly of Henderson, was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Mayhugh officiating. A private family burial was held at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family received friends before the service on Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hedge passed away August 12, 2021, at Hospice Homeplace in Tyler. She was born June 25, 1928 in Henderson to the late Leon and Alma (Beard) Crim. Jonell attended Henderson High School and graduated in 1945. She was a twirler and drum major in her senior year. She also attended Kilgore College. She enjoyed playing Bridge and Mah-Jongg with her friends, but the favorite thing she enjoyed almost daily was sharing 1/2 of a cheese sandwich and 1/2 of a piece of pie with her friend JoAnne Dowden. Afterward, they would shop for clothes and shoes. She also enjoyed antiquing, especially in New Orleans. She was a homemaker, and a member of the Henderson Women’s Forum and First United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Hedge; brother, Max L. Crim; nephew, Max Brant Crim; and her beloved pets, Prissy, Pepe, Lucky, and Gabby.
Survivors include: sister-in-law, Nancy A. Crim of Tyler, and niece, Jolyn Crim of Atlanta, GA.; and many cousins.
The family would like to express a special thanks to her devoted caregivers, Felicia Johnson and Ciara Johnson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 204 N. Marshall, Henderson, TX 75652, or to the SPCA of East Texas, P.O. Box 132899, Tyler, TX 75713.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
