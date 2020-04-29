Family graveside services for Mrs. Jolene Fenter, 74, of Henderson, were held at New Prospect Cemetery with Dr. David Higgs officiating. Interment followed under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mrs. Fenter passed from this life on April 25, 2020, at her residence.
She was born April 25, 1946 in Henderson to the late Joe Edward and Verlene Moore Wright.
She lived in Henderson, Pocahontas, Arkansas, Tyler, Henderson, Lufkin, Conroe, Irving, Bryant, Arkansas, The Colony, and finally settled in Henderson.
Mrs. Fenter worked as the secretary for the Music Director at First Baptist Church of Henderson, B&H Pump in Turnertown, and retired from Texas Eastern 9-1-1 in 2017. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Henderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Edward and Verlene Moore Wright; and her first husband, Charles Michael Blackford.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Craig Fenter of Henderson; children, Michael Aaron Blackford and wife Mandi of Longview, April Ann Pettigrew and husband William Matthew of Henderson, Jennifer Denise Nichols and husband James Morgan of Mansfield, Jason Robert Fenter and wife Nichole Susanne of the Wright City community; brothers, Larry Wright and wife Mildred of Lufkin, Paul Joe Wright and wife Annette Hausman of Freeport; grandchildren, Rebecca Lynn Harrison, Megan Chrystelle Green, William Michael Pettigrew, Talon Danae Pettigrew, Alexandria Chea Deible, Katlyn Maria Worrall, Levi James Nichols, Mary Nichole Fenter, Mason Elizabeth Fenter, Emma Jace Fenter; four great-grandchildren; and dogs, Patches and Buttercup.
Honorary pallbearers were William Michael Pettigrew, Matt Pettigrew, Aaron Blackford, Jason Fenter, Brady Green, Devin Harrison, James Morgan Nichols, Larry Wright, and Paul Wright.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to CFC International, 8720 West Bent Tree Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
