Loving husband, father and grandfather, Johnny Young, 82, of Lakeport passed away February 14, 2020 in Longview.
A Celebration of His Life was held 2 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at The Chapel of Lakeview Funeral Home with Rev. Buddy Duggins officiating. Visitation was prior to the service from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Johnny was laid to rest next to his wife in Crim’s Chapel Cemetery, Henderson, Texas.
Johnny Fortune Young was born December 13, 1937 in Henderson, Texas to John Henry Young and Bonnie Bell Price Young. He worked for Safeway for over 34 years and was a longtime police officer for several police stations. Johnny owned and operated Johnny’s Heating and Air Conditioning and was still working right up until his passing. (He was even trying to schedule and work from his hospital bed!) Johnny loved his family and grandchildren tremendously who referred to him as “Pa Paw” and his brothers and sisters referred to him as “Sonny”. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Delores Young; brothers, Jerry and Jess Young; and sister, Lorraine Arnold.
He is survived by his sons, Ronny Young (Dianna) of Lufkin, Jackie Young (Diane) of Longview, and John Young ( Michelle) of Jefferson; daughters, Debbie Harris (Jeff) of Longview, Darla Shick (Randy) of Shippenville, Pennsylvania, and Melanie Elrod (Audie) of Longview; 20 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; brothers, Bill Young (Wanda), Jamie Young (Diane), and Mike Young (Judy); sisters, Mildred McLain and Elizabeth Rives; special cousin, Joy Love (Keith); special friend, Nita Summers; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family who loved him dearly.
