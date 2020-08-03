Funeral services for Johnny Wayne Gilmore are held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Bro. Paul Gates did officiate. He was laid to rest at Still Waters Memorial Gardens.
Johnny Wayne Gilmore was born in Houston, TX on December 15, 1952 to John M. and JoAnn Gilmore. He was the oldest of five boys.
The family moved to Rusk in 1965 where Johnny graduated High school in 1972.
Johnny earned his degree in nursing in 1974. Over the next 46 years he passionately cared for patients while continuing his education, ultimately earning two master’s degrees, and working as a family Nurse Practitioner. He loved learning and helping others.
Johnny was a Texan through and through. He loved country music, Cadillacs and the Alamo. If you couldn’t find him reading history books he could be found playing the drums at the Gladewater Opry House. He played music his entire life starting with the band at church in High School.
If you knew Johnny, you knew you would be greeted with a witty quip and a presence that changed the room. He often joked about needing a competent psychiatrist, but we all know there is no such thing.
He passed away peacefully on July 28 in Henderson, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his brother Delbert and his father John M. Gilmore.
He is survived by his mother, JoAnn Gilmore, brothers Buford, Mark and Hulen Gilmore, son Jeremy Gilmore, daughter Jodi Parker, wife Connie Riley, step-son Shannon Dees, step-daughter Mistie Helms, and 11 grandchildren.
Johnny will be greatly missed but leaves us with wonderful memories and his favorite line: Happy trails to you, until we meet again. Happy trails to you, keep smilin’ until then.
