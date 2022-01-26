Mr. Johnny Theodore Watson Jr., 95 years young, went to be with the LORD on January 20, 2022. J.T. (as he was called by his friends) was born on May 6, 1926, in Good Springs, Texas in Rusk County. He was the only child of Johnny Theodore Sr. and Cora Watson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Drucilla Murleen Watson, daughter Pamela Renee Watson, and son John Michael Watson.
He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Anne Nickerson, son-in-law, Rick Nickerson, daughter-in-law Robbie Watson; his grandchildren, Keri Lynne Nickerson, John Casey Nickerson, and Katrina Watson Cobb, as well as three great-grandchildren: Emma Pamela Rebuffini, Lilia Geraldine Rebuffini and his great-grandson Alessandro Dewitt Rebuffini.
J.T. was a good honest man. He was the caring husband of Drucilla Watson for 71 years. He was a gentle, kind, loving, generous, supportive father who always wanted the best for his family. He was happy, fun-loving, and constantly had a big smile on his face. Being with his three special grandchildren, Keri, John Casey, and Katrina brightened his life. His three precious great-grandchildren, Emma, Lilia, and Alessandro brought such great joy to him. He loved animals of all kinds. He especially loved his many dogs.
J.T. was a veteran in the Air Force, a farmer, a rancher, and a storyteller. He loved sharing stories about the fun times he had as a boy growing up in Good Springs. His intriguing stories were always filled with mystery and a surprise ending.
Even at age 95, he was an expert domino player and could “beat the socks” off any opponent.
J.T. lived his life to the fullest and was an inspiration to all who knew him. He will be profoundly missed, but we know that he is now free of pain and will enjoy the majesty of heaven for all eternity.
A celebration of J.T’s life will be held at one o’clock in the afternoon on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home,1414 S. Main St, Henderson, TX 75654.
