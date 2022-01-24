John Willie Candie “Junior” was born to the late Jimmie Candie, Sr. and Elizabeth (Starling) Candie on June 24,1968, in Rusk County, Texas. He was granted his angel wings on January 18, 2022. He was the youngest of seven kids.
Willie was a 1986 graduate of Henderson ISD. He professed his love and accepted Christ at an early age. He was a member of Pine Grove Presbyterian Church, Henderson, TX. Later in life, he became a member of St. Clark Baptist Church Henderson, Texas. He loved attending Church and praising the Lord. Before his health declined, he loved working for Jalapeno Tree and Francisco’s.
Willie will always be remembered for riding his bicycle all over town and his pop-locking dancing. If there was a domino game going he was on the table and most of the time winning. He loved watching football that came from his days of playing for the Henderson Lions. For Willie, wrestling was a must watch and do not disturb event. He especially loved being around and part of his nieces and nephews shenanigans. He was a loving and caring person devoted to his family and friends.
He was in preceded in death by grandparents Elbert and Jannie (Neal) Starling; his parents Jimmie and Elizabeth (Starling) Candie; brothers Jimmie Candie, Jr. and Jessie Candie; niece Tamika Dunlap; nephews, Kelvin Muckleroy, Kaden Muckleroy, and Lakeidrian Freeney. Junior leaves to cherish his loving memories sisters, Nettie Muckleroy (Kelvin); Mary Candie-Medford (Kenneth Wilson) ; Lena Candie; Jannie Candie ( James); and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nephews; great-great nieces; cousins; and friends.
Homecoming service will be January 22, 2022, at The Henderson Civic Center at 3 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery.
