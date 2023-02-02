Hollingsworth

A celebration of the life of Mr. John Wesley Hollingsworth Jr., 76, of Henderson, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Kalon Reynolds officiating, under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday, at the funeral home.

Mr. Hollingsworth passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at his residence. John was born December 11, 1946, to John Wesley, Sr. “Pete” and Lula Mae Hollingsworth in Rusk County. He was a member of London Baptist Church. He attended and graduated in 1965, from Gaston Schools. He was a member of the U.S. National Guard and worked for Sabine Mining Company, retiring after over 20 years of service. John loved hunting and being outdoors. To his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he was Papa John; to other family members and friends, he was Giggs; and to his work buddies, he was Cotton.

