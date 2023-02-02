A celebration of the life of Mr. John Wesley Hollingsworth Jr., 76, of Henderson, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Kalon Reynolds officiating, under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday, at the funeral home.
Mr. Hollingsworth passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at his residence. John was born December 11, 1946, to John Wesley, Sr. “Pete” and Lula Mae Hollingsworth in Rusk County. He was a member of London Baptist Church. He attended and graduated in 1965, from Gaston Schools. He was a member of the U.S. National Guard and worked for Sabine Mining Company, retiring after over 20 years of service. John loved hunting and being outdoors. To his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he was Papa John; to other family members and friends, he was Giggs; and to his work buddies, he was Cotton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Ray Hollingsworth, and sisters, Yvonne Boone and Carolyn Hollingsworth, and nephew, Weldon Nicholas.
John is survived by his daughter, Karen Reynolds and husband, Taylor; sister, Gay Nell Nicholas and husband, John Paul; grandchildren, Kalon Reynolds and wife, Jennifer; Taryn Cabrera and husband, Dr. Daniel; Kelsi Anderson and husband, Kaleb; great-grandchildren, Mary-Faith and Judah Reynolds; Braylee, Korlee, and Kanaan Anderson; nephews and nieces, Scott Zuniga-Garcia and wife, Luz (Lucy); Michael Zuniga-Garcia; April Matthews and husband, Keith; Tony Garcia and wife, Aurelia; Bart Nicholas and wife, Charla; and Nicole Kocher and husband, John; Terry Boone; Mark Boone, along with numerous extended family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to HospicePlus and nurse, Cassie Elias.
To plant a tree in memory of John Hollingsworth, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
