John Robert “Bob” Keeling, Jr., 91, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born November 3, 1929, near Mount Enterprise, TX., the son of John Keeling Sr. and Emma Roberta “Robbie” Williams Keeling.
Bob attended Minden Texas Public School and graduated from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, TX. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Bob retired from Otis Engineering Corporation; he spent most of his years with Otis Engineer in the oil and gas fields in the Atchafalaya Basin.
Bob was an avid sports fan; for many years he was a league bowler, he loved the Astros, Saints, and the LSU Tigers. Bob also loved gardening; he had a beautiful garden of flowers and vegetables. He was also an avid exerciser. Bob always joined his friends at McDonalds in the mornings for a cup of coffee.
He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Betty Fields Keeling of Morgan City; son, John “Bobby” Robert Keeling III of Lake Charles; daughter, Jennifer Beckett and husband Thomas “Trey” of New Orleans; brother, Gerald “Jerry” Keeling of Rusk County, TX.; numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, John and Robbie Keeling; three siblings, Jean Langford and husband William “Bill”, Carolyn Blankenship and husband Dr. Billy “Jim”, and Mark Keeling.
The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice, as well as Paula Arceneaux and Myra White, for the care they provided in Bob’s final days.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 8 a.m. until the time of Mass. After Mass, Bob will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.
