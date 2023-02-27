John Reuben Hillin, age 86, of Brookville, formerly of Pine Hill, TX, and Spencer, WV, passed away on February 23, 2023.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Abby Hillin & Johnnie Almedia Hillin (Yarbrough); two brothers, and four sisters.
John was a Marine Corps Veteran of the Christian Faith. He spent his working years as a salesman and entrepreneur.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, E. “Gene” Hillin; daughters, Suzanne (David Stike) Hillin, Thurmond, NC and Leslie (Rick) Williams, Brookville, OH; grandchildren, Claire (Tyler) Olson, Raleigh, NC, John Rhett (Rachel) Forman, Weatherford, TX, Austin Williams, Englewood, OH, Holden Williams, Boston, MA, and Hunter Williams, Brookville, OH; great-grandchildren, Ashton Olson, and Dorothy Ruth Forman.
Private services will be held for the family.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Joel Hillin Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/O Tarleton State University, P.O. Box T-0260, Stephenville, TX 76402. Arrangements in care of Gilbert Fellers Funeral Home.
