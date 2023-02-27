Hillin

John Reuben Hillin, age 86, of Brookville, formerly of Pine Hill, TX, and Spencer, WV, passed away on February 23, 2023. 

John was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Abby Hillin & Johnnie Almedia Hillin (Yarbrough); two brothers, and four sisters. 

