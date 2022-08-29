Ballard

Mr. John Lewis Ballard, 60, of Henderson, passed from this life on August 2, 2022. In his last days, John was in the company of his family and friends. His wife held his hand as he peacefully departed.

John was born December 21, 1961 in Ogden, Utah to mother Elecia Joyce (Young) Harris and father Lewis John Ballard. John was part Native American with a tribal leader lineage.

To plant a tree in memory of John Ballard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.