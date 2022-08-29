Mr. John Lewis Ballard, 60, of Henderson, passed from this life on August 2, 2022. In his last days, John was in the company of his family and friends. His wife held his hand as he peacefully departed.
John was born December 21, 1961 in Ogden, Utah to mother Elecia Joyce (Young) Harris and father Lewis John Ballard. John was part Native American with a tribal leader lineage.
In his youth, John enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing both salt and freshwater. He was a natural at training and riding horses, a true horse whisperer. John always extended a helping hand to family, friends and strangers alike. In school, he would rescue the underdog, the bullied classmate. He was a loyal and lifetime friend of many.
A man of versatility, John could do anything and everything. As a young man he pipelined. He later pursued other work. On any given job, John was the lead foreman, the boss. He founded, owned, and operated two businesses in Henderson, Tri-star Coatings and Tri-County Refrigeration.
John loved his family and was especially proud of all his children and grandchildren. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 35 years, Anna Michelle (Brochu) Ballard, mother Joyce Harris, brothers Richard and Troy Harris, brothers-in-law Edward and Jeffrey Brochu, sons Jesse and Garrett Ballard and wife Madison (Whaley) Ballard, daughter Elecia Ballard and fiancé Kyle Koelker, and granddaughters Amelia and Ava Ballard. John was dearly loved and will be dearly missed.
A memorial service is planned for September 3, at 2 p.m., The Henderson Civic Center, 1500 Lake Forest Pkwy, Henderson, TX 75652.
